Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URCCF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target for the company.

URCCF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

