Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UONE opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $257.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.24. Urban One has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $54.16.

Get Urban One alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 200,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $830,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Urban One by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.