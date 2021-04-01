US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

