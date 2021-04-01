US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $667.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $697.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $641.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,341.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

