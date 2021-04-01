US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 1,478 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USFD stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 246.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 170,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.