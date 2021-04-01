US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Sells $275,087.20 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USFD stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

