US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE USFD opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Natixis acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 170,720 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

