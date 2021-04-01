USDJ One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.83 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One USDJ token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $15.77 million and $16.83 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028287 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.