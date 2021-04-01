Van Heyningen Martin Kits Sells 4,100 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $50,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,110 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 68 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $12.68 on Thursday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $233.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

KVHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 590,871 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

