VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

