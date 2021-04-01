Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $87.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

