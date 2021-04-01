Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $85.72 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.01.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.