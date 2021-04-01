Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

VBLT has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

