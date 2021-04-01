Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Short Interest Update

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.