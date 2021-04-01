VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941,843 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 337.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in VEREIT by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 339,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VEREIT by 58.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares during the period.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $38.62 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.