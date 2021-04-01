Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.19. Approximately 27,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 953,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Specifically, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,329,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

