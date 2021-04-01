Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 189.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

