VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $245,200.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VRSN opened at $198.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

