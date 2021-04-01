Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 301,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Catalyst Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBIO. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.