Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 301,454 Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,640,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VI stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.69.

Gores Holdings VI Profile

Gores Holdings VI, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the spatial data business with a focus on digitizing and indexing the built world. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

