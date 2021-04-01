Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3 Million in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 286,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONXU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

CONX stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

