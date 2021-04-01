Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $546.35 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.39 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $540.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.50. The company has a market capitalization of $338.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

