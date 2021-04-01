Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 209,307 TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.20% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,958,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,795,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,253,000.

NASDAQ:TWCT opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

