Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 18,116 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Walmart by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.94 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

