Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

PGF stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

