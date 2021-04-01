Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tigress Financial

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 100,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 26,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.