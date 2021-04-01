VestChain Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 70.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. VestChain has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $52,923.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.54 or 0.00635240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

