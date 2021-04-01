ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Gabelli upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Approximately 647,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 27,882,008 shares.The stock last traded at $46.07 and had previously closed at $45.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 165,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,130,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 88,240 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

