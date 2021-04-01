ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Up 3.9%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $48.87. 14,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 216,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 54.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.