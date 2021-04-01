Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 166,812 shares.The stock last traded at $41.83 and had previously closed at $41.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $860.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,799.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

