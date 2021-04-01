Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 6%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71. 1,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 561,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.09.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

