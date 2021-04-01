Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

VTXPF stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

