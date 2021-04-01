VIG Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, VIG has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One VIG token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $8,285.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.43 or 0.05871940 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001390 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,313,185 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

VIG Token Trading

