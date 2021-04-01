Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 18,230,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,661,142. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

