Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $24.80.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.