Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153,292 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 650,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,625 shares of company stock valued at $169,765. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

