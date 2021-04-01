Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Boston Omaha worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 114.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $790.73 million, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston acquired 120,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

