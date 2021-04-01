Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $482,000 Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.