Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $494,000 Position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $51,699,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $8,597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth $6,871,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $575.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.52. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

