Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $290,011. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

LC stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

