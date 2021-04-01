Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

MIDD opened at $165.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $172.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

