Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth $4,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 125,347 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

