Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.56.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.