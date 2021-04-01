Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VITL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

