VivoPower International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,870 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,155% compared to the typical daily volume of 149 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVPR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in VivoPower International by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

VVPR opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.