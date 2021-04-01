Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,099 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2,615.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

