Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 135,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after acquiring an additional 502,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioNTech by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 209,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 184,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

