Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,535 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

