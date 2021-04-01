Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $9.98 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $667.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,341.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

