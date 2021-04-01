Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,181 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $9,468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

